Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UA
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.