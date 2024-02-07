Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

