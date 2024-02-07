UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.220 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 2,742,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 256.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

