Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Twin Disc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TWIN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.