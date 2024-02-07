Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.05 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

