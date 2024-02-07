Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.27

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.68. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 56,029 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 134,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 90,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 75,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 84,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

