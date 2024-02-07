TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.19 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.