TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
