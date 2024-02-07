Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 100682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.90 ($0.54).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,072.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.27.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.