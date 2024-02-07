Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:TD traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$80.01. 1,273,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,209. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.