TNC Coin (TNC) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $528,309.82 and approximately $12,131.28 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00009284 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,863.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

