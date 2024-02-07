The Western Union Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Western Union Trading Up 1.1 %

WU opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Western Union by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

