The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 292,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,334. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.