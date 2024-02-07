The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.120–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.2 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.
The Container Store Group Trading Down 41.8 %
Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group
In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.