The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.120–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.2 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 41.8 %

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 680,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 420,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 54,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

