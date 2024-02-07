The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,156.61

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,156.61 ($14.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,215 ($15.23). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.04), with a volume of 44,404 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £516.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,156.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,090.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Brunner Investment Trust

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.34) per share, for a total transaction of £56,181.84 ($70,429.79). 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

