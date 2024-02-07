The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,774,460. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

