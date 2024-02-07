Tezos Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $961.05 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001514 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,993,408 coins and its circulating supply is 970,111,776 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

