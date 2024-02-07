Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $90.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $65,580,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after purchasing an additional 322,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

