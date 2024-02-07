Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,156,156 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

