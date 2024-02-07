Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TME. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

TME opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,194,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

