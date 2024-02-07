Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$214.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.1 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tenable

TENB traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 1,679,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $27,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after buying an additional 468,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.