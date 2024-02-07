Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 738,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 796,846 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.96.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Telefónica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Telefónica by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

