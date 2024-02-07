Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 57,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

