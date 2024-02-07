Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Masco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,862. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

