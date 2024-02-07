Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after acquiring an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. 342,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,009. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

