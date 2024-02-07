Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

TMIP opened at GBX 67.47 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.84.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

