Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
TMIP opened at GBX 67.47 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.84.
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Maritime Investments
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.