Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.45

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.24. Synlogic shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 15,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synlogic

Synlogic Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.