Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $58,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 281,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3,317.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 650,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Cameco



Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

