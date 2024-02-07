Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $58,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 281,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3,317.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 650,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on CCJ
About Cameco
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.