Swiss National Bank Sells 21,100 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $54,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,735. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $350.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.38.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.