Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $66,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

