Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $60,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,407.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,420.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,446.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.