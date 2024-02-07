Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.60. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,561,327 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

