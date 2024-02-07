Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $369,590,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after buying an additional 1,406,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,679,000 after buying an additional 1,117,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 99,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,263. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.