Strattec Security (STRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

