StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.30 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,544,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

