StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMRE

Costamare Trading Up 1.4 %

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.