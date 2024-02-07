StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of LL stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.