StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

