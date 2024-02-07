StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

