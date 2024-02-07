StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

XIN stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

