StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UAMY stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

