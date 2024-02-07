StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
About Symbolic Logic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.