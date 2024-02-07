StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.