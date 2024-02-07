StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
