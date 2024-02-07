StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

