StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

