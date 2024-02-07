StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

