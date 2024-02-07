StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
EFOI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
