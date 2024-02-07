StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energous by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

