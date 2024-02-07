Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (AEM, ARWR, BP, BTO, CG, CHKP, CM, CMG, CSGP, DIS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 7th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $72.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $41.00 to $43.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.60 to C$3.40. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target increased by CIBC from $16.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.20 to C$7.60. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $166.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $78.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.10. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.15. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $28.00 to $27.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$132.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$125.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore Inc. from C$142.00 to C$139.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by CIBC from $82.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.80 to C$3.25.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $66.00 to $70.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

