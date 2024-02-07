State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,281. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

