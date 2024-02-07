STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for about 2.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 407,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.10%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.