Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Holdings Raised by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Free Report) by 180.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth $264,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 239.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 479,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of SHAP stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,564. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.